Harris made Garda statement about GP contract leak

Was asked for statement due to his former role as health minister
Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris. File picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 15:07
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has made a statement to gardaí about Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's passing of a confidential GP contract to the head of the National Association of General Practicioners.

While a spokesperson for Mr Harris said that he could not comment on the matter, it is understood the former health minister gave a written statement to gardaí on the issue. 

Mr Harris is not under any investigation and it is understood he was asked for a statement due to his former role. 

Statements have been sought from a number of individuals and organisations, sources said.

Gardaí last month confirmed to the Irish Examiner that an investigation was ongoing on foot of a complaint.

A statement then said: "An Garda Síochána has received correspondence which is currently being assessed to determine what if any Garda action is required.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

It is believed the complaint about Mr Varadkar was made before Christmas and interviews have been carried out to assess its validity.

Mr Varadkar admitted last year that he posted a copy of a contract negotiated between the then government and the Irish Medical Organisation to rival GP group, the National Association of General Practitioners, headed by his friend, Maitiú Ó Tuathail. 

He apologised in the Dáil for his actions, but denied breaching the Official Secrets Act.

"There was nothing selfish, corrupt, dishonest or illegal in what I did," he said.

Freedom of Information correspondence released last month showed that Mr Harris, who was responsible for the negotiations, was unable to obtain the document at the time due to its sensitivity.

In response, Mr Varadkar said the document shared with Dr Ó Tuathail was an earlier version of the agreement that had been publicly referenced.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today said that the incident had happened before he took office and that no member of staff at the Department of Health had raised the issue with him. 

