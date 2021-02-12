Covid-19: 23 further deaths and 921 new cases confirmed in Ireland

23 further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Health.

21 of the deaths reported this evening occurred this month and two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 - 95 years.

The newest figures bring the country's Covid-19 death toll to 3,865.

Department of Health officials have also confirmed 921 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases recorded in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 207,720.

13,942 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone.

Of the cases reported this evening:

453 are men;

466 are women;

66% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 34 years old;

414 of the cases are located in Dublin;

87 are in Cork;

51 are in Kildare;

48 are in Limerick;

47 are in Meath;

and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 292.8 per 100,000 population. The seven-day incidence rate now stands at 126.6

The five-day moving average is 835.

As of 8 am Friday, 959 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised - 173 of whom were in Intensive Care Units.

53 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Deputy CMO: Risk Covid-19 poses to vulnerable loved ones 'has not changed'

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has urged people to continue to limit social contacts. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Speaking this evening, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that while the country had made significant progress in recent weeks, the rate of transmission of the disease remained "extremely high" here.

"The risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed," he said.

The deputy CMO urged people to continue to limit social contacts to help drive down infection in the community.

The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face-covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

Vaccines

Meanwhile, one in 20 people in Ireland have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures.

More than 248,000 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Ireland up to Tuesday, February 9.

A total of 158,904 people received their first dose, while 89,380 people received their second dose.

Speaking this afternoon, HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said that 1.7 people in 100 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Community vaccinations for those over the age of 85 are set to begin next week.