Stormont committee to investigate decision to withdraw ports staff

A Stormont committee is to investigate the decision to withdraw staff conducting post-Brexit port checks in Northern Ireland.

The NI Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended physical scrutiny of animal-based food produce arriving at Larne and Belfast ports recently.

It followed concerns for the safety of staff following the discovery of threatening graffiti.

Members of the Agriculture Committee voted by a majority on Thursday in favour of an inquiry into the department’s decision.

Slogans opposing a so-called Irish Sea border had appeared in the Larne area in Co Antrim.

Former Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots ordered the suspension of checks shortly before stepping down from the role to receive medical treatment.

His successor Gordon Lyons maintained the position.

The PSNI has since said there was no evidence of “credible threats”.

Sinn Féin Assembly member Philip McGuigan proposed the committee inquiry, saying: “It is clear that this decision warrants further investigation and scrutiny.”

DUP members on the committee said the safety of staff was paramount.

MLA William Irwin said: “We are playing a bit of politics and I think it is dangerous. It is important we act sensibly on this.”

On February 1, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council also withdrew its staff.

The DUP has withdrawn from party group leaders’ meetings at the council due to the leaking of its discussions.

Sinn Féin councillor James McKeown said the meetings should go ahead without the DUP.

He said: “A special meeting of the Council should be urgently convened and, if such a meeting is held, we will be calling for a full investigation into the events surrounding the withdrawal of workers from the Port of Larne.

“The people of Mid and East Antrim are entitled to open and transparent local government.”

Alliance Party councillor Gerardine Mulvenna said the DUP’s withdrawal was reckless.

She added: “This shocking move has no thought for the ratepayers who are depending on us to provide help and support during an extremely tough time.

“Everyday decisions will now be held up indefinitely, which is simply not good enough.”

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim council said: “Our threshold for risk is very low when it comes to our staff, and the health, safety and wellbeing of our workers remains our top priority.

“Serious concerns were raised to council by a range of stakeholders around the safety of workers at Larne Port.

“Council sought a threat assessment from the PSNI and until the level of threat, and credibility of any threat, could be determined by police, council prioritised the safety of its staff and removed them from inspection duties as a precautionary measure.

“A PSNI threat assessment was returned to council on Thursday February 4 and staff returned to their duties on Friday February 5.

“This remains under review by council in partnership with our stakeholders, and the chief executive will continue to address any queries and concerns from elected members.”