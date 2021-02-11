Two weather warnings come into effect as country prepares for 'hazardous' weather

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for the provinces of Munster, Leinster and Connacht.

There has also been a status yellow wind warning issued to these provinces, as was decided earlier this week by a severe weather coordination group.

The warnings are effective from 8am today for 24 hours.

Extra beds have been made available for rough sleepers by local authorities while community call staff are in place to assist vulnerable people.

Met Éireann warn that snow could accumulate up to five centimetres in some areas but will turn to sleet or rain later in the day.

“A band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards during Thursday giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.”

Sleet and snow in the southwest this morning will gradually extend northeastwards across Munster, Connacht & south Leinster through the day, with parts of Ulster and north Leinster remaining dry. Snow will turn to rain or sleet in southern and southwestern coastal areas later.... pic.twitter.com/47u0lquxJ5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 11, 2021

“Strong to gale force southeast winds” alongside snow and sleet will lead to hazardous conditions and poor visibility.

It is expected that there will be lingering snow and sleet in Leinster on Friday morning, however, a band of rain will move across the western half of the country later that day.

All coasts can expect “fresh and gusty southeasterly winds” tomorrow with Munster experiencing temperatures of four to eight degrees. The rest of the country will stay that bit colder, with highs of one to four degrees.

The country can expect to have a “wet and windy” weekend, as rainfall is predicted to be heaviest in southern coastal counties with a risk of some flooding.