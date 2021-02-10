Covid-19 case numbers ‘going in the right direction’ – Varadkar

Ireland’s Covid-19 case numbers are “going in the right direction”, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Tánaiste said falling case numbers prove that lockdown is working and strengthen the case for a phased reopening of schools, which he described as a Government priority.

However, Mr Varadkar warned there remains a “long way to go” in the battle against the virus.

He said numbers, while improved, are still well above the peak figures for the first wave last year.

His comments came at a meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party on Wednesday.

Members heard the Government is doing its best to co-ordinate with other jurisdictions, with five operating on the two islands of Ireland and Great Britain.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TDs unanimously passed a motion calling for a review into the consistency of remote learning while schools are closed; the capacity to accelerate the reopening of schools on a phased basis and certainty around whether state examinations will be held this year.

The meeting also heard everything possible is being done to get schools back up and running.

There have been a further 54 additional deaths with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Another 1,006 confirmed cases of the virus were also announced on Wednesday.

As of 8am, 1,032 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals, of whom 173 were in ICU.

By February 7, 240,487 doses of coronavirus vaccines had been administered, comprising 153,654 first doses and 86,833 second doses.