Roqu chief fails to address National Health Summit as planned

The CEO of a company which was paid €10m by the HSE to import ventilators from China which were never used did not address a national health summit as planned today.

HSE chief Paul Reid is among those speaking at the National Health Summit.

Initially, Robert Quirke, the owner and chief executive of Roqu Group, had been due to address the National Health Summit for 10 minutes this morning regarding his venture Health Passport Europe. However, he did not speak.

Mr Quirke had also been due to take part in a panel discussion regarding the future for life after Covid, but his place was taken by a specialist in public health medicine with the HSE.

Earlier this morning, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly gave the opening address for the virtual summit, which is in its 17th year.

Mr Reid is due to be interviewed remotely at the event, hosted by RTÉ presenter Audrey Carville, this afternoon.

Mr Quirke’s Health Passport Europe venture is still listed as a ‘gold’ sponsor of the event.

The Irish Examiner queried both Mr Quirke and Business Post Events, the organiser of the summit, as to why he did not address the summit as planned. A response has not been received by either party at the time of publication.

Last week, the Irish Examiner reported that Mr Donnelly and Mr Reid were both questioned whether it was appropriate for them to speak at the same event as Mr Quirke given that Roqu remains in discussions with the HSE over contractual obligations.

Speaking at the HSE’s weekly media briefing, Mr Reid had said that he would “look at” the fact he had been due to address the same event as Mr Quirke, but said he hadn’t “looked much further ahead into early next week in terms of commitments”.

This is the third year in a row in which Mr Reid will address the €125-per-ticket summit.

In March 2020, as global pressure for the acquisition of ventilator capacity intensified, Mr Quirke offered the services of Roqu Media International, a company he founded with experience of managing music festivals in the Middle East, to procure 1,000 such devices from China at a cost of €35m.

The HSE paid Roqu €14.1m, and received a refund of €3.8m after 72 devices were delivered, by the end of April. The delivered ventilators did not pass minimum quality standards and were never clinically deployed.