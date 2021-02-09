Helen McEntee marks Safer Internet Day by commencing Coco’s Law

The Minister for Justice is to mark Safer Internet Day by commencing Coco’s Law.

Coco’s Law, or the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act, creates two new offences which criminalise the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

A statement from the Department of Justice said that the first offence “deals with the distribution or publication of intimate images without consent and with intent to cause harm.

“The penalties applicable can be an unlimited fine and/or 7 years imprisonment.” The second offence “deals with the taking, distribution or publication of intimate images without consent even if there is no specific intent to cause harm.

“This offence will carry a maximum penalty of a €5,000 fine and/or 12 months imprisonment.”

Coco’s Law was named in the memory of Nicole Fox.

The 21-year-old died by suicide following a prolonged period of online abuse in 2018. She was affectionately known as ‘Coco’, a name that came about because her little cousin couldn’t pronounce ‘Nicole’.

Since her daughter's death, Nicole's mother Jackie Fox has campaigned for stricter punishment measures for online abuse.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said today that she was honoured to pay tribute to Nicole’s memory.

“Image based abuse is absolutely disgusting and can ruin lives,” Ms McEntee said.

“There can be no tolerance for online abuse. Coco's Law represents a big step forward in tackling harassment and harmful communications.

“I am honoured to pay tribute to the memory of Nicole Fox, and to the selfless efforts of her mother, Jackie, who has tirelessly campaigned to raise awareness about the harmful effects of online abuse and to make our laws stronger in this area.

Helen McEntee. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

“This legislation will not only provide an effective tool to bring to justice those who use technology to harm others, but it will also send a clear message that as a society the sharing, or threat to share, an intimate image of another person without their consent is not acceptable in any circumstance.”

Minister for Media Catherine Martin said that Coco’s Law “will strengthen our criminal justice response to image based abuse, harassment and certain harmful communications”.

Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform, James Browne, also praised Nicole’s mother Jackie for sharing her story “in a bid to make people understand the harm that online abuse can cause”.

He added that “today’s signing of the commencement order for Coco’s Law is a testament to the power of that story”.

Ms McEntee also announced an agreement to establish a ‘Research Observatory on Cyberbullying’ focused on providing up-to-date research, advice and resources related to cyberbullying, cyberhate, and online harassment, and the implementation of Coco’s Law.

The agreement was reached between the Department of Justice, the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre at DCU and the Department of Education.

Coco’s Law was commenced as part of Ireland’s #BeKindOnline campaign to mark Safer Internet Day.

Ms McEntee said: “With a community-led approach, Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for everyone to come together and play their part in building a better and safer digital world. Although an annual celebration, Ireland strives to protect all of us online and make every day a Safer Internet Day.

“I am delighted to launch the Irish Safer Internet Centre #BeKindOnline campaign and Webinar Series, which will be held throughout the week to celebrate Safer Internet Day.”

The Department said that the #BeKindOnline webinars will take place on 9, 10 and 11 February and will also be available on the Department of Justice’s social media pages. The webinars are aimed at parents of teenagers, parents of younger children, teachers, educators, school leaders and education stakeholders.

Meanwhile, new data has shown that more children are now regularly accessing social media apps since the onset of the pandemic, with parents being warned to remain vigilant against the risks associated with increased time spent online.

The data from online safety charity CyberSafeKids shows that of more than 2,000 children aged eight-12 who were surveyed, 82% are now using social media apps. Last September, the charity's annual report showed that in 2019 that figure was 65%.