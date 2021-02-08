Covid rules mean some women are having to give birth alone

Women who test positive for Covid-19 or are close contacts of a positive case, are being forced to give birth alone in some maternity hospitals and units, contrary to World Health Organization guidelines.

One woman who spoke to the Irish Examineron condition of anonymity gave birth alone in January because she was a close contact of a positive case.

"I had a negative Covid test and was on a ward with two other women, who also had negative Covid tests when admitted. One of the women then needed a repeat test as it had been over 72 hours since her first."

The woman subsequently tested positive, and the two other women were deemed close contacts and tested again.

"We were both negative. We were then moved to the isolation rooms, and I was told that my husband would not be allowed at our baby’s birth, despite my negative test.

"I cried for the entire day. I had to phone my poor husband to tell him he had a son."

The woman says the whole ordeal had a major psychological effect on her. "My husband knew I was devastated and he sat outside in the car park just to be close to me. He should have been there.

"I wasn’t scared or anxious. I was broken... even pulling the car around to collect me. There was no ceremony, there was no joy. We sat in silence the whole way home, angry, upset, hurt. Like something had been unjustifiably stolen from us."

The woman never tested positive for Covid. "So it was all for nothing."

The different visitor rules in different units is not in keeping with the national maternity strategy, according to Krysia Lynch, chairperson of the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland.

Krysia Lynch of the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland (AIMS) says multiple women have contacted AIMS, saying they had given birth alone after either testing positive for Covid, or being deemed a close contact.

Ms Lynch says the fact that different units have different rules is not in keeping with the national maternity strategy. "There is supposed to be equity of care. We have been told all Covid restrictions are decided on a local basis, but that flies in the face of the strategy."

Ms Lynch adds that she would like to see the data and risk assessment analysis which proves that having a partner attend labour is an added risk when the woman has already tested positive, as chances are her partner is positive too.

According to the website of the Coombe hospital: "Unfortunately if you or your partner test positive for Covid-19 or are a close contact, your designated partner will be unable to attend the hospital. This is required to protect our staff and patients."

Covid-positive mothers giving birth in the Rotunda also cannot have a partner with them in the labour ward or in the operating theatre.

The Rotunda Hospital also said they faced infrastructural challenges.

"Most of our delivery rooms are not en-suite and therefore have no separate bathroom for patients or their partners. The Rotunda makes exceptional arrangements for patients in special circumstances, such as bereavement."

However, Cork University Maternity Hospital said if the expectant mother is Covid-19 positive, their hospital will allow the partner to attend the birth when the mother is in established labour, in line with the standard precautions.

The National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street also said they do not stop Covid-19 positive women from having a designated person at the labour and birth. "Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, this has been our position."

According to World Health Organization guidance, all pregnant women, including those with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, should have a "companion of choice present during delivery".