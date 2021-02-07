Men arrested on suspicion of painting Irish Sea border graffiti in Larne

Two men have been arrested in Larne on suspicion of painting graffiti condemning Irish Sea border checks.

At around 9.40pm on Saturday, the PSNI received a report in relation to two males reportedly spray painting graffiti on property on Main Street in the port town.

Slogans were painted at various locations in the town on Saturday, one stating “Larne says no to Irish Sea Border”.

Officers responded to the report and located two males in the area of Main Street.

Police searched a vehicle in the area and a number of items were seized and taken away for examination.

Officers subsequently arrested two men in the Church Road area of Larne on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage and possessing of an article with intent to damage property.

They both remained in custody on Sunday evening.

Police are also investigating further reports of graffiti in the town on Point Street, Bank Road and Redlands Road.

Trucks arriving from Scotland leaving Larne Port (Brian Lawless/PA)

Inspections at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended last Monday amid concerns over the safety of staff.

That came after separate graffiti appeared last month threatening port staff.

Officials from Mid and East Antrim Council, Stormont’s Department of Agriculture and the EU Commission all stopped working at the facilities, which conduct checks required as part of Brexit’s controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Environmental health staff from Mid and East Antrim Council returned to their duties at Larne Port on Friday. It has not been confirmed when the other officials, who work at both Larne and Belfast, might return to work.