Lynsey Bennett talks of cancer diagnosis 'guilt' on Late Late Show

Lynsey Bennett has said she feels relieved knowing that her daughters will be supported in the future and that her High Court action was one in a series of battles.

Speaking on this evening's Late Late Show, the Longford native told host Ryan Tubridy that at around the time of her 21st birthday, her mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and it was then that she decided to get a smear.

She subsequently underwent five smear tests in seven years.

"I was so exhausted all of the time, the bleeding started very late in 2016 and I thought 'OK, I need to go to the doctor about this,'" she said.

"I thought I was losing my mind."

On January 17 the following year, Ms Bennett was told she had aggressive cervical cancer.

"When I stepped foot into the hospital then on the 19th, I was told I was never going to have children again. I was 28 years of age.

"I felt worthless as a woman. That I couldn't give someone a child if I ever met somebody new."

She said one of the hardest things about the whole ordeal was not having her mother by her side.

"I think one of the hardest things was not having mam.

The now 32-year-old mother of two said that as she waited for radiation treatment in the hospital, she saw Vicky Phelan on the steps of The Four Courts on a news report.

Last September, Lynsey felt unwell again. After blacking out from pain she returned to hospital where she was told her cancer had spread significantly and was now incurable.

One of the emotions Lynsey felt when she received this news, was guilt: "I felt guilty that I had the girls and now I'm putting them through this."

Speaking about her daughters, Ms Bennett said she had always endeavoured to be honest with them, throughout her diagnosis and treatment.

"I never ever said to them 'Mammy is going to get better', because I didn't know. Kids just know that it's a sickness.

"This time, I sat them down and I just said 'Mammy has got cancer again, Mammy's sick again.

"This time it looks like Mammy might have to be an angel because the hospital doesn't think they have the medicine to make it better."

Her two girls, Zoe and Hayley turned to their mother and assured here they thought everything will be okay because Lynsey is a "warrior."

Lynsey Bennett urged women to get a smear test, even if they were afraid to get one: "You have to go for your smears. I know, unfortunately, I was let down by mine, but it saves lives."

Speaking on her appearance in court and lack of liability and apology from the State, Ms Bennett said, "the magic words seem to be 'deep regret' and I find it kind of funny because growing up for me, 'sorry,' was the word you were supposed to say and explain why you're saying sorry."

However, despite all she has endured, Ms Bennett said she plans "to try and stay here for as long as I can. I'm not delusional but I'm hopeful"

"I have bigger battles to fight," she added.