HSE 'intent' on using GP network to vaccinate over-70s

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, has said that the HSE was intent on using the GP network to roll out the vaccine to the over-70s.
GPs had a “reach” into every home in the country, through “every highway and byway, he told.
While it would not be possible to put a freezer (for the vaccine) into every general practice, there was an overlap and the HSE was looking at establishing GP hubs, he explained.
There was a “tricky endpoint” about people living in remote areas who would find it difficult to get to a hub to receive the vaccine.
“We want to roll out the vaccine to everybody from Inishowen to Wexford," Dr Henry said.
The HSE was considering options for transporting such patients safely to receive their vaccine, he said: “We’ll get there.”
The AstraZeneca vaccine would now be diverted to the younger groups among health care workers, he said, but the HSE would adhere as closely as possible to the sequence in the vaccination priority document.