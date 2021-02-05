1,258 in hospitals with Covid with 183 receiving critical care

There are 1,258 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals this morning, almost 4% lower than on Thursday, and 18% lower on the same day last week.

The past 24 hours have seen 78 further admissions to wards and 84 discharges.

Last night there were 187 people receiving treatment in intensive care units, and that number was reduced to 183 on Friday morning.

There are 538 general care beds available in hospitals across the country, and 38 critical care beds.

In Cork hospitals, the Mercy Hospital has six general beds available and no ICU beds.

Cork University Hospital has 52 available beds and three critical care beds.

Within ICUs, 127 people with Covid-19 and six with suspected cases are on ventilators.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 140 people admitted to hospitals waiting for access to a bed, with 137 on trolleys in emergency departments and three in wards.

Meanwhile, every local electoral area in Co Monaghan has a Covid-19 incidence rate twice that of the national average.

Between January 19 and February 1, the Carrickmacross-Castleblayney LEA had the highest rate in the country at 1,096 cases per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Monaghan and Ballybay-Clones LEAs had rates of 1,079 and 916 per 100,000 respectively.

The national rate was 455 cases per 100,000.