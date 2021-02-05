Vaccination targets will be met as CMO hails 'extraordinary effort' by public

Vaccination targets between now and the end of March will still be met, despite advice to not issue the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 70.

Government figures insist targets will still be reached, though the vaccine schedule may be tweaked.

Those claims come as the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan hailed the "extraordinary effort" by people in Ireland which is starting to make a dent in the prominence of Covid-19 in the community.

However, stern warnings came that this progress could be reversed if people do not heed the dangers of the virus and, in particular, if they do not go for Covid-19 tests.

Daily cases are still above 1,000 despite the level 5 restrictions, including 1,318 new cases confirmed yesterday.

Over 200,000 cases have been confirmed in Ireland since the pandemic began.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy CMO, said people remain reluctant to go for tests, meaning many potentially asymptomatic people could be contributing to the spread.

He said: “One in three people are taking three days or longer to come forward.”

Health officials will now reconsider the plans for the AstraZeneca vaccine, initially viewed as a key element of Ireland's vaccine rollout.

Dr Holohan said the advice to favour other vaccines for people aged over 70 will be re-assessed when new data becomes available, while HSE chief Paul Reid had earlier said they are working on the operational changes needed to the vaccine rollout.

He said: “Based on this decision, there are quite significant challenges that we have to mobilise around.”

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar has promised the number of vaccines administered by the end of March will not be affected by the restrictions on use.

The Tánaiste told the Dáil the vaccination of older people will "be slower", but said the vaccine programme for high-risk people under 70 and healthcare workers would be accelerated.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said there is "no sense of a new strategy or timeframe" and there are now serious questions as to whether GPs or pharmacists can administer the vaccine, as had been planned.

He said that older people were "alarmed" that the schedule may change.

Mr Varadkar said that the programme was "well underway" and that the "only constraints are out of our control, like supply or approvals".

He said that the decision on AstraZeneca's vaccine had been made due to the "relatively small" number of older people in its trials.