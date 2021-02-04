Ten further deaths, 412 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

There have been 10 further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, health officials there have confirmed.

Four of the deaths are said to have occurred within the latest reporting period, while the other six occurred outside of it it.

There has now been a total of 1,899 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began last year.

According to the NI Department of Health, 412 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

To date, 105,637 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

3,205 positive tests have been recorded in the North in the last week alone.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated.



412 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 10 deaths have been reported (6 outside the reporting period).https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/hq9NHHCDE6 — Department of Health (@healthdpt) February 4, 2021

Currently, there are 671 patients with Covid-19 in Northern Irish Hospitals - 68 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs).

The seven-day incidence rate of the virus in NI now stands at 170.3 per 100,000 population.

At a press briefing on Wednesday evening, NI Health Minister Robin Swann warned that while infection rates are falling in the North, they still remain high, leaving frontline staff to deal with immense pressure.

The minister appealed for people in the North to stay at home to help drive down the infection rate and give healthcare workers some “breathing space.”

“They cannot go on like this,” he said.

“Sadly this pandemic is far from over. There will be more challenges."