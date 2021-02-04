Ten further deaths, 412 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 1,899 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began last year.
Ten further deaths, 412 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NI Health Minister Robin Swannn. Picture: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 14:39
Steven Heaney

There have been 10 further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, health officials there have confirmed.

Four of the deaths are said to have occurred within the latest reporting period, while the other six occurred outside of it it.

There has now been a total of 1,899 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began last year.

According to the NI Department of Health, 412 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

To date, 105,637 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

3,205 positive tests have been recorded in the North in the last week alone.

Currently, there are 671 patients with Covid-19 in Northern Irish Hospitals - 68 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs). 

The seven-day incidence rate of the virus in NI now stands at 170.3 per 100,000 population.

At a press briefing on Wednesday evening, NI Health Minister Robin Swann warned that while infection rates are falling in the North, they still remain high, leaving frontline staff to deal with immense pressure.

The minister appealed for people in the North to stay at home to help drive down the infection rate and give healthcare workers some “breathing space.” 

“They cannot go on like this,” he said.

“Sadly this pandemic is far from over. There will be more challenges."

Read More

Inadequate ventilation played key role in meat plant Covid-19 outbreak

More in this section

Data watchdog dealt stinging rebuke by EU committee over handling of Max Schrems complaints Data watchdog dealt stinging rebuke by EU committee over handling of Max Schrems complaints
Workers at meet industry handle meat organizing packing shipping loading at meat factory. Inadequate ventilation played key role in meat plant Covid-19 outbreak
Online shopping Ireland's Amazon enthusiasts 'can save money' by switching to German site
#covid-19coronavirushealthnorthern irelandplace: northern ireland
Edwin Poots cancer diagnosis

Minister ‘ordered port staff withdrawal after questioning police grasp of risks’

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices