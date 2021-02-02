Brexit checks suspended at two ports over staff safety concerns

Physical checks on animal products at two ports in Northern Ireland have been suspended over concerns for the safety of staff.

The Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed today that it had suspended Brexit checks on food and animal products at Larne and Belfast. Mid-Antrim Council has withdrawn its staff from Larne port.

A DAERA Spokesperson said: “On the basis of information received on Mon, February 1 and, pending further discussions with the PSNI, DAERA has decided in the interests of the wellbeing of staff to temporarily suspend physical inspections of Products of Animal Origin at Larne and Belfast. The situation will be kept under review and in the meantime full documentary checks will continue to be carried out as usual.”

Safety concerns

A statement from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it is "immediately withdrawing its staff from inspection duties at Larne Port" over concerns for their safety and welfare as graffiti has been seen in the area threatening staff and calling for the end of the Northern Protocol.

"It follows an upsurge in sinister and menacing behaviour in recent weeks, including the appearance of graffiti within the local area referencing increasing tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol and describing Port staff as “targets”.

"Trade unions on behalf of Council members of staff assisting with checks at the Port have raised serious concerns around the safety of staff and have sought reassurance on what measures are in place to keep staff safe."

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said: “We have seen what I would describe as deeply troubling graffiti and a very notable upping of community tensions towards the NI Protocol, particularly in recent days.

The health and wellbeing of our staff is always this Council’s number one priority and that is why the decision has been taken to withdraw them from their work at the Port with immediate effect until we have very real assurances and full confidence that they can go about their duties without fear, threat or concern for their wellbeing

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly condemned the graffiti and said that the protocol prevented a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"The checks are important and this kind of intimidation is completely unacceptable."

Over the weekend, there was condemnation of threatening graffiti in Belfast targeting Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. The message scrawled on a wall in the Belvoir area of south Belfast has since been painted over.