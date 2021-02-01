Special schools to reopen on February 11 after unions and Department agree deal

Special schools are expected to open on February 11, and special classes in mainstream schools will return on February 22 after an agreement was reached between unions and the Department of Education.

Schools are to be issued with detailed plans around the phased reopening tomorrow, which have both been scrutinised by the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa.

This will include detailed information on the steps which need to be taken for the planned resumption of in-school support for pupils with special educational needs.

Planning will also now get underway for the wider reopening of schools in line with decreasing daily case numbers of the virus.

The resumption of in-person learning is expected to commence with the partial reopening of special schools, where there will be a maximum number of 50% of students attending on alternate days.

Shortly afterwards, special education provision in mainstream schools will return for all students.

Both unions "have jointly insisted that boards of management must be given adequate notice, guidance and time to plan for this phased reopening and to liaise with parents of children with special educational needs," the INTO said in a statement.

According to the INTO, clear advice has been provided by the public health authorities that this limited and partial reopening, along the terms agreed with the union, will not give rise to an increase in school-based or community transmission.

Some additional measures include:

“Augmented” school support teams in all HSE areas to provide advice, contact tracing and bulk fast-track testing.

Flexible arrangements for staff in high risk health categories to continue working from home throughout the interim programme.

Financial support for families who wish to transport their children to school for the duration of the programme.

The publication of school-based testing reports to inform our understanding of transmission rates in schools during the interim period.

High grade face masks to be provided to any teacher who seeks them.

A public awareness campaign designed to ensure compliance with public health advice in schools.

Clarity on the higher priority rating of special education staff within the vaccination schedule.

Following a special meeting of the INTO’s Central Executive Committee this afternoon, INTO president Mary Magner said: “We will continue to monitor the situation on the ground closely both ahead of the reopening and thereafter, to ensure that the weekly testing and tracing reports back up NPHET’s conclusions.”

"Over the last number of weeks we have seen politicians and media pundits alike seek to pit teachers against children with special educational needs, having never before spoken up for investment in special education.”

“The people of Ireland saw through this transparent attack on a 150-year-old union that has championed the rights of pupils with pride.” “Over the coming weeks, our attention will turn to the general reopening of all primary schools.”

“Against an improving public health landscape, we believe this is possible. However, the power to make this happen rests with each and every one of us.”

“We must all do what we can to limit our movements and abide by the current restrictions. By working closely together classroom learning can resume in safer schools.”