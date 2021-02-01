Limerick crime gang trading false Covid certs, Europol says

A notorious Irish criminal network, the Rathkeale Rovers, has been named by the EU police agency as being involved in trading false ‘negative Covid-19’ test certificates.

The gang, originating from the Limerick town, is known across the world for its involvement in a range of organised criminality.

This includes counterfeit products, tarmac fraud, robbery, money laundering and drug trafficking.

The network is also known as a global specialist in the theft and illegal trade in rhino horn, which is highly prized.

Members of the group have been targeted for well over a decade in the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe.

Europol warning

Europol issued an Early Warning Notification today alerting people to the illicit sale of false-negative Covid-19 test certificates.

“As long as travel restrictions remain in place due to the pandemic, it is very likely that criminals will seize the opportunity of producing and selling fake Covid-19 test certificates,” it said.

“Europol received additional intelligence on the alleged use of a mobile application by the Rathkeale Rovers Mobile Organised Crime Group which allows members of the organised crime group to manually falsify test results.”

It said that several cases had already emerged of fraudulent Covid-19 test certificates being sold to travellers.

“The latest case of detected bogus test certificates was reported from Luton Airport in the UK when a man was arrested trying to sell false Covid-19 test certificates,” said Europol.

“Earlier reports included the arrest of a forgery ring at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris selling forged negative test results to passengers. The amount charged for the fake test documents ranged between €150 to €300.

“Intelligence suggests that in the UK, fraudsters were caught selling bogus Covid-19 test documents for GBP 100, faking the name of a genuine laboratory on the false certificates.”

It said that last December, a fraudster was apprehended by the Spanish National Police for selling false-negative PCR certificates on the surface web for €40.

It said, in the Netherlands, scammers were discovered selling fake negative test statements for €50-60 through messaging apps.

The detection of fake Covid-19 negative test certificates confirms that criminals – be it organised crime groups or individual opportunistic scammers – seize profitable opportunities once they arise.

"As long as travel restrictions remain in place due to the Covid-19 situation, it is highly likely that production and sales of fake test certificates will prevail.

"Given the widespread technological means available, in the form of high-quality printers and different software, fraudsters are able to produce high-quality counterfeit, forged or fake documents.”

It said member states were being encouraged to share any relevant information on criminal activities related to fake Covid-19 test documentation with Europol.