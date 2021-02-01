Remote learning undoubtedly 'the hardest juggling act'

Students, teachers, and parents continue to voice frustration at the practical difficulties of remote learning, as clarity is awaited on a timeline for returning to in-classroom learning.

Almost a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, there is still no standardised system for teaching children remotely, with individual schools opting for different approaches.

Some schools have timetabled daily Zoom classes, while others deploy the technology sparingly.

Cork pupil Lisa Ryan said the move to online classes, during her final year in secondary school, has been "a lot of work", but that it remains the best option to keep people safe.

"It's hard, as a sixth-year student, not knowing what's going to happen with our Leaving Cert, but I definitely feel much safer and teachers have been amazing,” Lisa said.

However, Stephen Donelan, who is in fifth year, said pupils had been left with a "heavy workload, as teachers attempt to make up the difference between remote learning and school attendance".

"I have found remote learning extremely difficult, as learning has become frayed," he said.

Not seeing friends is painful; all the positive elements of school have been removed, such as socialising with friends, PE, even having a bit of craic with teachers."

Despite difficulties with concentration, Cork secondary school teacher Lisa Tynan said pupil engagement was good, considering the circumstances: "It's been a learning curve," she said

"Last time we were thrown in at the deep end, while, this time, we definitely were better prepared but it's a challenge nonetheless.

“I don't think any actual teaching or learning takes place. More consolidation of previously taught lessons, revision, tipping away, as opposed to making any huge progress. Engagement is good considering the struggles and pressure people are under.”

Parents have also expressed their frustration with remote learning, calling it unsustainable.

Claire Murphy from Cork feels for her primary school children who haven’t been able to socially interact with other kids.

It's very frustrating for them. They are stuck in the house with no interaction with their friends and no sports. They do have meltdowns at times where they get very upset with it all.”

Some teachers have shared the positive aspects that have come from remote learning, such as seeing just how eager the students are to learn.

Laura Smith is a teacher from Cavan who has quite enjoyed the move to online learning.

“I enjoy teaching via a screen. I’m just embracing it like everyone else in this world. This pandemic is temporary. Life lessons are forever. I’m sure everyone can take something out of this remote learning and the future changes needed in the education system.

“It’s not ideal but it’s the best situation at the moment. Nothing will ever replace the face-to-face classroom."