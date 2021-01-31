Prof Philip Nolan: Ireland moving towards ‘phased reopening’ of education

Prof Philip Nolan: Ireland moving towards ‘phased reopening’ of education

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the Nphet Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, speaking during a Covid-19 update briefing at the Department of Health, in Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 16:21
Rebecca Black, PA

Ireland is progressing towards a place where the phased reopening of education can be considered, a medical chief has said.

Professor Philip Nolan said he hopes that by March 5, the end date for the current phase of restrictions, that the nation will be in “a much better place”.

The head of Nphet’s epidemiological modelling advisory group said Ireland could see a drop to 200-400 new cases of Covid-19 a day by the end of February.

Haulier George McGlashan, from Dungannon, Northern Ireland, prepares to be swabbed at RocDoc’s testing facility in the Blue Car Park of Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

“If we are cautious I think there are certain high priority, lower risk things that we can do in March, April, May that will allow some opening up without a significant increase in the transmission of the virus,” he told RTE radio’s The Week programme.

“I think we can say given the huge progress that we have made as a community in suppressing the virus, we’re now approaching a level of disease in the community where it would be safe to think about an appropriately phased, cautious reopening of education.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (BBC/PA)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also expressed a cautious approach, indicating that he does not see a “major reopening of the economy” on March 5.

He said a prolonged suppression of the virus would see primary schools reopened on a phased basis and construction reopening once cases dropped below 1,000 a day.

However he said that the hospitality sector could not reopen before an increased rollout of the vaccine project.

In terms of the vaccination programme, Mr Martin said Ireland is down 300,000 doses it was expecting from AstraZeneca, but he said it will pick up in May, June and July as increased supplies come in from Pfizer and Moderna and hopefully Johnson & Johnson.

Read More

Health expert warns Covid cases may rise as testing of asymptomatic close contacts resumes

More in this section

Health expert warns Covid cases may rise as testing of asymptomatic close contacts resumes Health expert warns Covid cases may rise as testing of asymptomatic close contacts resumes
Coronavirus 19 further deaths and 426 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland
'Sophie has gone backwards': Father's impassioned plea to reopen special needs schools 'Sophie has gone backwards': Father's impassioned plea to reopen special needs schools
coronaviruspa-source#covid-19place: republic of irelandplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Fri Jan 8, 2020

PSNI probe loyalist funeral over potential breaches of coronavirus regulations

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices