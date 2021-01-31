'Help us': HSE in urgent appeal for staff for 'residential centres in crisis'

The HSE urgently needs staff to help deal with “a significant number of residential centres in crisis”.

It has repeated earlier appeals for potential healthcare workers, especially those with nursing qualifications, to help the agency to cope.

The HSE in South Region of Cork and Kerry is, for example, dealing with at least 60 outbreaks in private and public nursing homes.

The agency’s appeal follows confirmation on Saturday that the number of Defence Forces personnel being drafted into nursing and other residential care settings has been increased.

“We have requested the assistance of the Defence Forces in providing support around cleaning and waste disposal at a number of nursing homes in crisis," a HSE spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

“This allows our nurses and healthcare assistants to focus on the care of residents and patients.

“Even with that support, we still urgently require more staff, particularly nurses and/or healthcare assistants.

“At present, there are more than 60 outbreaks in residential settings across Cork and Kerry.

“This includes private nursing homes, community hospitals, disability centres, and mental health services.

“The majority of these outbreaks are in residential centres for older people.

“While the scale and impact of the outbreaks vary, we can confirm that we are currently supporting a significant number of residential centres in crisis.”

It said the level of support being provided includes infection prevention and control advice and senior nursing support to management processes.

The Irish Examiner reported on Saturday that the Defence Forces has increased the number of troops it is deploying to nursing homes hit by Covid-19.

Deployed

Just over a week ago, troops were deployed to about three homes but that number rose to eight.

Of these, they are currently still deployed to six.

The deployments bring to just under 500 the number of troops drafted in to help HSE staff deal with Covid outbreaks in private nursing homes.

This is because so many of the country’s care home staff are off sick from work or self-isolating because of Covid.

Almost 2,000 public, private, and voluntary home staff are currently on leave.

While there are now around 181 Covid outbreaks in nursing homes across the country, there have been a total of 573 outbreaks in nursing homes and community hospitals or long stay units since January 3.

Any nurses and healthcare assistants not currently involved in the direct care of patients or residents and who are available can contact Chief Officer Michael Fitzgerald directly on MichaelM.Fitzgerald@hse.ie