Tourism grants of up to €200,000 to help businesses to survive the pandemic

New tourism grants worth up to €200,000 will be announced today as part of a €55m Government scheme to aid businesses to survive the pandemic.

Arts and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin will today announce the details of the scheme aimed at helping tourism businesses not eligible for the Covid restrictions support scheme (CRSS) with their fixed costs.

The scheme is targeted at activities, attractions, and tourism transport businesses.

It is understood that the minimum grant available to businesses is €3,750, while the maximum grant is €200,000.

Open for applications

The scheme will open for applications on February 11, and those seeking to apply must have a minimum annual turnover of €50,000 and a minimum fixed cost of 10% of turnover.

The businesses, if they are to qualify, cannot be owned or operated by a public body and do not qualify for CRSS.

Among those who will qualify for the support are outdoor activity providers.

According to the plan, these may include bike tours, surf schools, kayaking tours, angling, boat tours operators, hop-on-hop-off bus tours with onboard tourism experiences, walking tours, instructor-led guided tourism, equestrian experience, and golf courses open to tourists.

Also eligible will be caravan and camping and other outdoor accommodation providers that are registered with Fáilte Ireland, and cruise hire companies.

In an address to Fáilte Ireland's 'Survive to Thrive' virtual industry event, Ms Martin will say the Government will make every effort to facilitate inbound tourism at the earliest possible opportunity when it is safe to do so.

“I am well aware that tourism businesses are struggling greatly in this current climate,” she will tell Fáilte Ireland members.

I know many of you are experiencing severe personal and financial hardship.

"Recovery will be difficult, and I know that a number of you are struggling to retain skilled staff at this time. While we do not have all the solutions at present, the Government and Fáilte Ireland have implemented a number of measures to alleviate some of the stresses currently being experienced by tourism businesses."

She will say the scheme will contribute to the fixed costs of identified tourism businesses that are not eligible for CRSS to support their survival. It will provide an equitable level of payment to the CRSS for qualified businesses.

In Budget 2021, the Government provided €221m for tourism to be channelled through Fáilte Ireland and also Tourism Ireland.

Tourism enterprises have received supports such as the CRSS, the Vat reduction, the rates waiver, and tourism-specific schemes.

Tourism and hospitality businesses account for about two-thirds of the payments under the CRSS, or €114m.