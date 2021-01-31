Gardaí appeal for information on missing Meath teenager

Have you seen Kristians Briedis?
Kristians Briedis, 14, is missing from his home in Summerhill, Co Meath since January 28. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 17:13
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Meath are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Kristians Briedis, 14, is missing from his home in Summerhill, Co Meath since January 28.

Kristians is described as being approximately 5'3" in height and is of slim build. He has short brown hair.

When he was last seen, Kristians was wearing a black padded puffa jacket, a short sleeved red t-shirt and black tracksuit trousers. 

He is known to frequent the Drogheda and Kells areas.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Trim Garda Station 046-9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

