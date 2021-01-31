‘Be sceptical and on your guard’: Warning over Covid jab text scam in NI

Police in the North have urged the public to beware of a scam Covid vaccine text message.

A phishing text scam is currently circulating telling people that they are “eligible” for the Covid-19 vaccination.

It reads “we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine” and links to a fake NHS page which then asks for bank details.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls has urged the public to be vigilant.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Simon Walls (PSNI/PA)

“Fraudsters don’t care who their victim is, they know the desire people have to get the vaccine and they see this as a chance to get their hands on their money,” he said.

“Be sceptical and on your guard, if you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it’s likely to be a scam.

“Don’t hit the link, if you are dealing with someone about a Covid-19 vaccination and they ask you for money, this is a huge red flag, hang up and stop dealing with them.

“It’s also important that if you have older members of family, talk with them and tell them legitimate providers of this vaccine will never seek their banking information. This is a really important conversation to have.”

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out at seven regional vaccination centres across Northern Ireland, with those aged over 65 currently being invited to book an appointment.

Meanwhile GP surgeries are administering the AstraZeneca jab to those aged 70 and older.