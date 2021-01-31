Tony Blair says EU was very foolish over NI vaccine move

The EU backtracked on the move, imposed unilaterally as it faces shortfalls on vaccine supplies, after facing universal criticism from London, Dublin and Belfast
Tony Blair says EU was very foolish over NI vaccine move
Tony Blair said the EU’s short-lived move to over-ride the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland was ‘foolish’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 09:29
Sam Blewett, PA Political Correspondent

Tony Blair has criticised the European Union’s short-lived move to override the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland under its vaccine export controls as a “very foolish” move that jeopardised the peace process.

The former British prime minister, a vocal supporter of the UK remaining in the bloc, said Brussels’ action in triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to control the movement of coronavirus jabs had been “unacceptable”.

The EU backtracked on the move, imposed unilaterally as it faces shortfalls on vaccine supplies, after facing universal criticism from London, Dublin and Belfast.

Asked if the move was irresponsible, Mr Blair told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “Yes, it was a very foolish thing to do and fortunately they withdrew it very quickly.

“I was somebody who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement, it’s brought peace to the island of Ireland and it is absolutely vital that we protect it and that’s why what the European Commission did was unacceptable but, as you say, fortunately they withdrew it very quickly.”

Speaking on Saturday, the Taoiseach said the EU did not warn the Government it was going to restrict Covid-19 vaccine exports from the EU to the North.

Micheál Martin said the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol became “collateral damage” in a serious row between the European Union and Astra Zenaca over the supply of vaccines.

He said while it was a mistake to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, it is one everyone will learn from.

Read More

UK accepts Brussels ‘made a mistake’ over NI coronavirus vaccine controls

More in this section

Coast Guard warns it is not the day to try out new watersports Coast Guard warns it is not the day to try out new watersports
Ireland’s rating slips in 2020 international corruption index Ireland’s rating slips in 2020 international corruption index
Coronavirus - Mon Sep 14, 2020 Condemnation over threatening graffiti targeting Leo Varadkar in Belfast
coronavirusblairpa-sourceplace: republic of irelandplace: ukplace: northern ireland
FILE PHOTO President Michael D Higgins has said the State that must bear primary responsibility for its failure to provide suppo

President pays tribute to frontline workers in St Brigid's address

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices