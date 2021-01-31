Tony Blair says EU was very foolish over NI vaccine move

Tony Blair has criticised the European Union’s short-lived move to override the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland under its vaccine export controls as a “very foolish” move that jeopardised the peace process.

The former British prime minister, a vocal supporter of the UK remaining in the bloc, said Brussels’ action in triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to control the movement of coronavirus jabs had been “unacceptable”.

The EU backtracked on the move, imposed unilaterally as it faces shortfalls on vaccine supplies, after facing universal criticism from London, Dublin and Belfast.

Asked if the move was irresponsible, Mr Blair told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “Yes, it was a very foolish thing to do and fortunately they withdrew it very quickly.

“I was somebody who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement, it’s brought peace to the island of Ireland and it is absolutely vital that we protect it and that’s why what the European Commission did was unacceptable but, as you say, fortunately they withdrew it very quickly.”

Speaking on Saturday, the Taoiseach said the EU did not warn the Government it was going to restrict Covid-19 vaccine exports from the EU to the North.

Micheál Martin said the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol became “collateral damage” in a serious row between the European Union and Astra Zenaca over the supply of vaccines.

He said while it was a mistake to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, it is one everyone will learn from.