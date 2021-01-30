Taoiseach: EU did not warn  Government of plan to restrict Covid-19 vaccine exports to North

The EU did not warn the Government it was going to restrict Covid-19 vaccine exports from the EU to Northern Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has revealed.

Mr Martin said the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol became “collateral damage” in a serious row between the European Union and Astra Zenaca over the supply of vaccines.

He said while it was a mistake to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, it is one everyone will learn from.

He is also insisting, despite the furious reaction from Unionist politicians, that what happened was not “a hostile act” against Northern Ireland.

Instead, he said in an interview with Virgin Media and RTÉ, the whole episode was “collateral damage” from the ongoing row between AstraZeneca and the European Commission.

That row centres on the drug company’s decision to reduce the amount of Covid-19 vaccines it is going to be able to supply the EU.

Mr Martin was speaking hours after the EU rowed back on its decision to invoke Article 16 of the protocol, which governs the trading arrangements with the European Union and the rest of the UK after Brexit.

Dubbed the option of last resort, Article 16 of the protocol allows either the EU or UK to temporarily suspend aspects of the protocol when the protocol itself creates any unforeseen “economic, societal or environmental”.

Micheál Martin said: “I welcome the decision by the EU in withdrawing the imposition of Article 16.

“From my perspective, the whole issue was a fallout from what is an increasingly tense and acrimonious row between AstraZeneca and the European Commission.

“Certainly it wasn't a hostile act, in relation to Northern Ireland.

“It was very much something that was related to AstraZeneca.

“I think it clearly was a mistake.”

He said he applauded the commission for “quickly pulling back” after the Government engaged in “constructive” communication with the EU over its decision.

Asked how much damage this row has done, he replied: “I think this can be retrieved.

“And I think the very quick response by the commission is positive in that respect.

“I think there is also a sense within the commission that there will be further engagements to avoid situations like this occurring again and in the manner in which it occurred.

He was also asked about Unionist views that this was a move against Northern Ireland, or - as First Minister Arlene Foster put it - “an incredibly hostile and aggressive act”.

He said: “That is not something I would agree with.

“I understand their frustration and the reaction but (the protocol) is important for businesses in Northern Ireland, for jobs in Northern Ireland.”

“The protocol became collateral damage for a very brief period, as a result of that significant row going on in relation to the vaccine and AstraZeneca's relationship with the commission.

“It just illustrates overall the tense environment we are all operating in.

“This shouldn't have happened and there was a very quick realisation - once we communicated indication of this - on behalf of the commission.

He admitted: “Certainly we seem to have been blindsided in relation to the obviously very significant implications for the operations of the protocol.

“We were taken aback.

“The Government didn't have advance warning and that is something else that has formed part of our discussions in terms of any future positions of this kind that could have an impact on the Protocol.

“(Once) we became aware of it, we moved quickly to deal with (it).”

And he said he hopes now that everyone in the UK, the EU and Ireland as a member state, can “move on”.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the EU move as a “careless mistake”, and said he did not believe it would happen again.