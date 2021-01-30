Covid-19: 79 further deaths, 1,414 new cases confirmed in Ireland

79 further coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.

78 deaths reported tonight occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 56-98 years.

This brings to 3,292 the total number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says it had been notified of 1,414 new cases of the virus here

To date, 195,303 cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

667 are men;

742 are women;

59% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 39 years old;

608 are located in Dublin;

105 are in Cork;

96 are in Galway;

65 are in Meath;

59 are in Donegal;

and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2pm today, 1,492 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 211 of whom were in intensive care units.

55 additional hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population now stands at 536.6. The 7-day incidence rate is .

Speaking this evening, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that country had now experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021.

"We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health," he said.

The CMO said the efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice had seen the country reduce the incidence of the disease "very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe."

Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October.

"The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible,” he added.

HSPC officials have said that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of one previously confirmed death.

The figure of 3,292 deaths above reflects this.

Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of three confirmed cases. The figure of 195,303 above confirmed cases reflects these denotifications..