Northern Ireland records 150 more deaths with Covid-19

It was the second-highest weekly toll since the pandemic began.
Another 150 deaths involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland happened in the week to January 22, official figures showed. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 10:28
Michael McHugh, PA

Another 150 deaths involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland took place in the week to January 22, official figures showed.

January 17 saw the highest number of related deaths occurring in any one day since the start of the pandemic (34).

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths that occurred up to January 22 has now reached 2,355.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said: “Latest figures published today by Nisra show that 150 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week January 16-22 2021, the second-highest weekly number since the pandemic began, lower only to the total in the previous week ending January 15 (169).”

Since the start of the pandemic, almost two thirds of fatalities occurred in hospital and nearly a third in care homes.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 22 was 1,716.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

