Debate about zero Covid strategy frustrating - Paul Reid

The director-general of the HSE, Paul Reid has said that debate about a zero Covid strategy was frustrating and he attributed it to displaced anger.

Mr Reid told Newstalk Breakfast that anger and frustration about the virus and restrictions was being shifted “to something else” – it had been focused on young people, meat plants, international travel, but ultimately it was all about behaviour.

“I don’t believe it’s possible to lock it [Covid] out.”

A full range of measures would be necessary to suppress the virus, he added.

“It’s not about closing the island. I wish it were that simple.”

Mr Reid said that the vaccine was “the road out of this awful mess, but it’s going to be a rocky road.”

At present there were two levels of uncertainty – supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine and Germany’s decision not to use it to vaccinate the over-65s.

The situation would become clearer as other vaccines emerge, he said. “But we have to be frank and we are living with a good deal of uncertainty now.

When asked if Ireland would accept the AstraZeneca vaccine directly from the UK if it was offered, Mr Reid said that would be a political decision, but the HSE would prefer to work through the EMA as it would give the country the best supply of medicines for the future.

“We’re at the start of a very uncertain road, but it will get clearer.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that a zero-Covid strategy would not be possible in Ireland.

Speaking last night, he said: “We are a small economy, dependent on those links that we have built very carefully as a country with the rest of Europe - dependent on them for a variety of economic and social and cultural reasons.

“Dependent on them for basic foodstuff, for basic medications and other essential things as part of daily living.

“We simply couldn’t realistically seal the borders of this country and stop movement of people in and out.”