13 Covid-related deaths and 592 cases in the North

A further 13 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health also confirmed another 592 positive cases of the virus on Thursday.

There are 768 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 67 in ICU.

Hospitals are running at 92% occupancy with 236 bed available.

There are 126 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

At today's Stormont executive meeting, ministers will be told that the reproduction rate for new cases of Covid-19 is between 0.65 and 0.8.

The R rate for hospital admissions is between 0.8 and 0.9 while for ICU admissions it is between 0.95 and 1.15.

Ministers will also be told that several other main indicators of the virus are tracking downward.

However, the lag period between infection and hospital admissions means the numbers of ICU admissions continues to rise in Northern Ireland.

From Thursday, people aged 65-69 were able to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at seven regional centres in Northern Ireland.

The move marked the start of a twin-track approach aimed at accelerating the vaccination process in the region.

While people aged 70 and over will continue to receive AstraZeneca jabs at GP practices, the Pfizer vaccine is being offered to the 65-69 age group in the mass centres.

The centres were originally set up to vaccinate health care staff.

Those aged 65-69 can now book a slot for vaccination at a centre using an online portal.

The initiative has been developed to ensure a batch of Pfizer vaccination allocated to Northern Ireland does not go to waste.

People aged 70 or over will be informed by their GP when they can receive a jab.