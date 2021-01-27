Insurance companies asking applicants for Covid-19 status 

Insurance companies are asking life assurance applicants if they have or have had Covid-19, a move described as "a potential tax on frontline workers".

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard has written to the Oireachtas Finance Committee to ask it to bring representatives from the industry before it to explain the move. Mr Lombard said that a frontline healthcare worker in Cork first brought the questions to his attention, saying that the woman was "horrified".

It is understood that many of Ireland's largest insurers are asking the question, but a representative for umbrella group Insurance Ireland said that the question was standard practice.

"When taking out a life assurance policy, the existence or potential of any medical condition needs to be taken into consideration. Therefore we would expect that questions relating to Covid-19 would be included in a new application in much the same way as questions are included relating to high blood pressure or heart attacks and strokes.

It is unlikely that once the applicant has fully recovered from the illness that it would have any impact on the policy they are seeking to incept, although this does depend on the individual case and the severity of the impact of the infection.

However, Mr Lombard said that the inclusion of the question was disproportionate when other respiratory illnesses or viruses are not checked for on the same forms.

"When I heard this I was shocked that the insurance companies would think that Covid would be a listed concern.

"We've seen the insurance industry take the opportunity to raise premiums for their own gain before, so I am writing to the Finance Committee to ask the industry to come forward to explain this decision.

How they can stand over this in these times? It has the potential to be a tax on frontline workers.

Insurance Ireland said that applications could be deferred if a person has undergone a test or is displaying symptoms of the virus, but urged customers to answer questions truthfully.

"For applicants who are displaying symptoms, undergoing testing or had a positive Covid-19 diagnosis, the policy may be deferred for a short period. Once the individual recovers and is back in good or standard health, then the policy terms will generally be offered; this would usually be standard unless there were complications. It is important at all times that customers answer questions accurately and truthfully as a failure to do so could have an impact on any subsequent claim under the policy."