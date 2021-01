The Taoiseach has announced that Ireland will remain under Level 5 lockdown until at least March 5.

Under these continued restrictions, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says it's "reasonable" to project Covid-19 cases will reduce and schools can begin to open on a phased basis from February.

Homeschooling will remain in place until schools begin to re-open.

