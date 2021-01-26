Taoiseach to announce Level 5 lockdown until March 5 and strict new travel rules

Government Ministers are set to sign off on an extension of current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions until March 5.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the move this morning, ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting.

New restrictions on travel are also expected to be introduced this afternoon.

The Taoiseach said this morning that it was likely that “a significant number” of people with Covid-19 would still be in Irish hospitals by the end of February, even with the strict lockdown measures extended.

He said: “That’s the real, clear motivating factor in terms of the measures we’re going to take today, in terms of domestically continuing on the restrictions and seriously restricting travel as well.

"We are saying to people ‘stay at home’ - that will yield the best results, in the most rapid time.”

International Travel

The Cabinet is also set to introduce mandatory hotel quarantining for those who enter the country without a Covid-negative PCR test.

Visitors arriving from higher-risk countries like South Africa and Brazil, where newer rapidly-spreading Covid-19 variants have been identified, will also be subject to mandatory quarantining measures.

Covid-19 signs pictured this afternoon at Dublin Airport. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Passengers from other countries will also be legally required to restrict their movement. Movement restrictions had previously been advisory for travellers in this category.

Passengers without a negative PCR test result will also be open a €2,500 euro fine or up to six months in prison.

Domestic travel

Proposals that would see Garda checkpoints established outside the country’s airports in a bid to curb non-essential travel are also expected given the green light this afternoon.

There will also be the introduction of much stricter sanctions in terms of the five-kilometre rule to stop people flying, as well as increased fines for those travelling for non-essential purposes.

More garda checkpoints are also set to be rolled out in border areas to stop any unessential travel between Ireland and the North.

Opposition

Opposition parties have said the new measures will likely not go far enough in terms of halting the spread of Covid-19 here.

Sinn Féin's transport spokesperson, Darren O'Rourke, said the Government's quarantine proposals would fall "well short of what is now required" at present.

