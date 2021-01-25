Viagra sales set to rise as drug made available over the counter

Men in Ireland have received a boost with Viagra Connect being made available over the counter for the first time without a prescription.

Sales of the drug, which assists with erectile dysfunction, are expected to rise in the wake of the decision to reclassify viagra, which became one of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's most famed ever products.

Ringaskiddy has become synonymous as the global epicentre of production, with grateful men the world over rediscovering their virility due to the hard work of the men and women in Cork manufacturing the drug.

Reclassifying the drug will cut off the blood supply to a major counterfeiting operation that has grown in recent years.

Counterfeit viagra sourced online can be filled with dangerous ingredients, with the fake drug being seen as one of the most lucrative to sell to vulnerable men.

Pfizer Ireland Ringaskiddy plant, Co Cork, is the global epicentre of viagra production. Picture: Larry Cummins

Even legitimate purchases online have faced stiffer rules after Brexit, with prescriptions from online doctors based in the UK now no longer valid.

That method had been used by men who were too shy to see their own doctors in Ireland.

That will change with the new system, where a pharmacist will ask a number of questions on symptoms, general health and other medications in order to determine if Viagra Connect is suitable, according to Pfizer.

Viagra Connect's new availability over the counter will give a new lease of life to men in need, Irish pharmacists said.

Dublin-based digital pharmacy Healthwave said the new service would bridge the gap left by online UK doctors unable to issue prescriptions to Irish patients.

Niamh Lynch of CarePlus Pharmacies said it is now stocking Pfizer’s viagra product for sale without prescription across its network.

"When it comes to using any medicinal product, we strongly advise our customers to come and talk to us about any questions or concerns they may have. Community pharmacies are ideally placed to offer private consultations when required around health-related matters," she said.