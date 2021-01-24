Shot fired by gardaí after car chase in north west

Gardaí have arrested and charged man following a car chase near Tullyearl in Donegal town this afternoon which left one garda injured.

One garda vehicle was hit during the incident and a shot was also discharged from a garda firearm.

Just after 1.30pm this afternoon in Drumlonagher in Donegal town, gardaí signalled for a jeep that appeared to be driving in a dangerous manner to pull over.

The jeep failed to stop and tried to drive away from gardaí.

A managed containment pursuit was then carried out and during this, one garda vehicle was struck.

The pursuit concluded near the Tullyearl roundabout, when the jeep went off the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, fled from Gardaí when the car came to a stop.

The four passengers of the jeep remained at the side of the road.

The driver was located in a nearby field a short time later.

One garda was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment following the incident, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

The driver of the jeep and the four passengers were uninjured.

The four passengers, two women and two men, were arrested at the location and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station.

They have all since been released.

The driver of the jeep has been charged and will now appear before Donegal Town District Court tomorrow morning.

GSOC have been notified of the incident and investigations are ongoing.