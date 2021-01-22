52 further deaths with 2,371 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been 52 further deaths related to Covid-19, the National Public Health Emergency Team has reported.

There have also been a further 2,371 confirmed cases in Ireland.

50 of the deaths reported today occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 39-99 years.

Some 757 of today's cases have been reported in Dublin.

There are also 237 cases in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth, and the remaining 986 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

1,129 are men / 1,194 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

The death toll from the virus now stands at 2,870, while there has been a total of 184,279 cases in Ireland.

The Department of Health has stated that as of 2pm today, 1,931 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICUs.

The Chief Medical Officer has said the country is beginning to see a lower prevalence of the disease in the population.

Dr Tony Holohan said: "We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population.

"Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs.

“The ‘Covid-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. Our data is telling us that for a third of people, it’s four days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of Covid-19 to the time they get tested.

"We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, so we can trace our contacts and prevent further infections."

The CMO has urged people to stay the course over the weekend.

Dr Holohan said: "We need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings and keeping a 2m distance.

"In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of Covid-19 to ourselves and our loved ones.”

The news comes as it was revealed today that almost one-tenth of the deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic occurred in the seven days ending Friday, January 15.

That stark statistic is contained in the CSO’s latest tally of deaths from the virus released this morning.

All told, 2,536 people had lost their lives in Ireland as of that date from the virus, meaning that 9.7% of all deaths in the country happened over the course of that week.