Taoiseach labels Joe Biden 'one of us' as he congratulates new US president

The Taoiseach has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris following their inauguration as the US President and Vice President.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris were inaugurated in Washington this afternoon.

Mr Biden said that said “this is America’s day” and “democracy’s day” as he delivered his first speech as president of the United States.

Micheál Martin labelled Mr Biden “one of us” as he also paid tribute to Ms Harris on becoming the first woman to hold the office of the US vice president.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ireland, I wish to offer my heartfelt congratulations to President Joe Biden on his inauguration,” said Mr Martin.

“The inauguration of a new US President is a moment of hope and renewal in US political life.

“As he takes the oath-of-office, I know that President Biden will feel the weight of history – the presence of his Irish ancestors who left Mayo and Louth in famine times in search of life and hope.

Kamala Harris is sworn as US Vice President. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images

“He will remember their descendants’ hard struggle as they made their way in and their contribution to the United States. It is the story of Irish-America.

“I hope he will also be conscious of the great pride we in Ireland take in his immense achievement. He is one of us, part of our global family.

“I look forward to welcoming President Biden back to this island and deepening cooperation on global peace, climate change, economic partnership and stability.

History

He added: “I also wish to pay tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has created history today, and who will help form a diverse and formidable administration.

“I believe Ireland can be a bridge-builder between the United States and the European Union as we all share common values in securing democracy, peace and economic development.

“I am enormously heartened that among his first actions in office will be a re-commitment of the US to the Paris Agreement on climate, and a resetting of the relationship with Europe.

“The challenges of our shared world - and the issues that Joe Biden will face as President – can only be overcome if like-minded leaders come together to tackle them. “

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald also congratulated the new US president stating he “has long been a friend of Ireland”.

Ms McDonald said: “The connections between our nations are greater than any political alliance - they are bonds of history, family and friendship. The United States has stood with Ireland, including protecting our peace agreements in the Brexit process and President Biden has been a key friend in achieving this.

“I look forward to working with the Biden administration as we continue to realise the transformative potential ofthe Good Friday Agreement in building a new, prosperous and united Ireland.”