Seamus Woulfe to take first Supreme Court cases next month

Former attorney general Seamus Woulfe will take his first sittings as a Supreme Court judge next month.

Mr Woulfe agreed to delay his ascension to the benches of the court following the fallout from his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last summer.

A report by former chief justice Susan Denham found he should not be forced to resign over the scandal.

However, Justice Woulfe later missed four arranged meetings with Chief Justice Frank Clarke to discuss the matter.

Despite having no legal grounds to force Mr Woulfe to do so, letters between the two men show that Mr Clarke felt standing down from the Supreme Court was the appropriate course of action.

Mr Clarke informed Mr Woulfe that he would not assign him any cases for three months.

Mr Woulfe agreed to this, saying that he would do so if it was the end of the matter and waived his salary for the period.

“I would be willing to forego my salary for not only one month but for the full three-month period if that would ensure resolution of this matter, and if so I would propose to volunteer to transmit my salary for those three months to a nominated charity already identified to you.

“I believe that to be unprecedented for any judge or, acknowledging the distinction, for any public servant in the history of the State,” Judge Woulfe wrote.

Court listings updated today show that Mr Woulfe will sit on a panel with Justices Peter Charleton and Donal O'Donnell on February 4.