Hospitals under 'unrelenting strain' as doctors say people not respecting the lockdown

The head of the HSE says teams are under "unrelenting strain" in hospitals and the community because of Covid 19.

Paul Reid said anyone who dismisses the seriousness of the illness is spreading "nonsense" which he says is insulting to patients, staff and their families.

Yesterday, 93 additional Covid-related deaths were confirmed along with 2,001 new cases.

Last night, there were 1,897 people in hospital with the disease and 206 confirmed cases are in ICU.

Dr Jack Lambert, Consultant in Infectious Diseases at the Mater Hospital, says not enough people are taking the lockdown seriously.

"People are not respecting the lockdown this time as they did in the spring and there is no enforcement of it, no encouragement for it.

"When I went to work in March/April, I got stopped four times. I've been stopped once for 10 seconds [during this lockdown]."

He said that every person needs to take the virus seriously if we want to see restrictions eased.

"The longer the numbers keep on circulating high, the longer it will be for kids to get back to school.

"I have a child in school and there is a consequence to that. It is hard as a parent to see that happening but it is also hard to see our individuals who are in a position of authority ie the Gardaí providing lip service but not taking it seriously.

"Everyone needs to take it seriously."

A study on Covid-19 transmission suggests keeping a two-metre distance indoors without a mask is not enough to prevent it from spreading.

Experts at the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London found it is more likely to be caught inside by two people talking rather than someone coughing.

Their study says it is because water droplets released when people speak are so small they linger in the air.

A Monghan GP said Ireland is still "on the crest" of this wave of Covid-19.

Ilona Duffy believes it is likely even more people will require hospital treatment.

"We have locally opened up the Covid hub which is a place where patients with Covid can be seen safely and we're seeing a rapid rise in the numbers.

We are actually seeing more people than we ever saw during the first wave of this disease and many of those are younger and having to be referred to hospital in acute respiratory distress.

"I do think that we are still on the crest of this wave and we are probably going to see a further rise in the number of people being admitted to the hospital.

"Unfortunately, that may mean further deaths."

Dr Duffy said it is time to go back to April-style restrictions with only one person allowed to go for essential shopping.

She said anyone who is on the streets and those who are driving to and from work because they can't work from home can see the difference.

"In March, April and May, towns were like ghost towns. Now there are more people on our streets, on our roads and in our shops.

"While we have to see shops remain open and some businesses are remaining open, I think we have still got to encourage more and more people to work from home, we have got to limit the number of people coming in and moving around shops and perhaps go back to the beginning when one person from a household went to do the shopping."