Unions call on Government to postpone reopening of schools

Unions representing teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) have called on the Government to postpone the reopening of schools this week.

In a joint statement, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa said efforts to reassure school staff that it was safe for schools to open limited services to students with special education needs (SEN) on Thursday had failed.

The unions called on the Government to postpone the resumption of school-based SEN services to allow for further discussions to “achieve improved safety measures including Covid testing, leading to the resumption of all school services.”

The INTO’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), and the Fórsa Education Executive both met this evening.

The INTO executive heard concerns that many parents whose children have special educational needs and additional underlying health conditions don’t have confidence in sending their children back to school at this time.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said the fundamental problem was conflicting health messaging. He added that yesterday’s education department webinar, which attracted more than 16,000 participants, "clearly demonstrated the level of fear and anxiety among school staff."

“We are calling on the Government to avoid a confrontational approach that forces a reopening on tens of thousands of fearful staff who want to follow public health advice," he said.

"Instead, they should continue to work with us to ensure that schools are safe for students and staff.

Fórsa’s head of education, Andy Pike, said: “The Government hasn’t won the support of special education stakeholders. I’m sure this was not the intention, but we are in a desperately sad situation where rushed efforts to prematurely reopen schools have pitched the special needs community against itself.

“SNAs themselves are disability advocates. They know that SEN students need support, not least because so many enter the profession because they themselves have a child or family member with special needs.

“It would be for the best if all parties would focus on a general reopening of schools as soon as possible, once there is an established downward trajectory in the number of Covid-19 cases and fresh public health advice that it is safe to do so,” he said.

Both unions will meet again tomorrow to decide on “the best way to provide the maximum support to members to ensure their health and safety.”