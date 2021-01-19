93 further deaths as 2,001 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

There have been 93 further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There have also been a further 2,001 new confirmed cases.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in December and 89 occurred in January. Officials said that there is one death where the date of death is still under investigation.

The death toll reported is the highest daily total since the pandemic began. The previous highest daily death toll recorded was 77 deaths on April 20.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years.

The Department of Health said that there are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are also no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

701 of today's cases are in Dublin, 204 are in Cork, and 102 are in Waterford.

A further 98 of today's cases are in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

892 are men / 1,098 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

As of 2pm today, 1,949 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 202 were in ICU at 11am.

There have now been a total of 2,708 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, while there have been 176,839 confirmed cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that the public cannot let the guard drop in fighting the virus.

"While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today," he said.

"We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present.

"Covid-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-Covid care.

"We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons.

"The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of Covid-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers.”

Earlier today, the Cabinet formally gave its approval to allow GPs and pharmacists administer Covid-19 vaccines.

Senior Government sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that GPs and pharmacists will be used to vaccinate 1.5m people, in a scheme which will cost €91m.

The plan, as signed off by ministers, will cover the administration of the vaccine in GP surgeries.