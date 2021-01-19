Ireland's first Covid-19 vaccine recipient gets second dose 

Annie Lynch, the first person in Ireland to get the Covid-19 vaccine, has today received her second dose of the jab.

She received the second dose of the vaccine as St James’s Hospital this afternoon.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine requires two doses.

Ms Lynch, a 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin became the first person in Ireland to receive a coronavirus vaccination in December.

She received her first jab on December 29, and said at the time: “I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine.

“Like everyone else I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now. It’s brilliant that it’s here. Everything was explained very clearly to me beforehand.”

Mrs Lynch, who lives in Drimnagh and was born in Christchurch, grew up in The Liberties. She has three children and 10 grandchildren.

Bernie Waterhouse, the first healthcare worker to receive the vaccine, also got her second jab today.

According to Stephen Donnelly, about 1.9% of Ireland’s population has been given the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Health Minister said that, by Sunday night, 94,000 vaccines were administered, with 71,000 frontline healthcare workers and 23,000 of residents and staff of long-term care facilities inoculated.

Earlier today, the Cabinet formally gave its approval to allow GPs and pharmacists administer Covid-19 vaccines.

Senior Government sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that GPs and pharmacists will be used to vaccinate 1.5m people, in a scheme which will cost €91m.

The plan, as signed off by ministers, will cover the administration of the vaccine in GP surgeries.

It is hoped GPs will be able to administer the vaccines in early February, once the AstraZeneca vaccine has been approve by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and supplies have been delivered to Ireland.

Dr Denis McCauley, chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, said there has been a “concerted effort” to get GPs and the practice teams vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We’re preparing ourselves to be the main vaccinators,” he said.

“We would see general practices as a core element of the mass vaccination campaign.

“The European Medicines Agency is hopefully going to approve AstraZeneca and then if we get our supply, there will be a significant uplift in the amount of vaccinations given.

“If the supply is there, the GPs will be able to give it at the rate we normally give a vaccination.”

- Additional reporting from PA