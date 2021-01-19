Irishman dies following avalanche in Switzerland

An Irishman has died following an avalanche in Switzerland.

The incident occurred at a ski resort in the country yesterday, near Siviez in the Col des Gentianes region.

Police in Switzerland said that the man was “a 29 year old Irish national residing in Valais”.

In a statement, they said: “At around 12:20pm, three skiers left the marked slope.

“When a snow plow broke away, one of the skiers was carried away and buried.

“After the rescue, he was flown by helicopter to the Sion hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The Department Of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the incident.

In a statement, the Department said: “We are aware of the case and providing all possible consular assistance.”

Yesterday, in a separate incident, a British man was killed in the Swiss Alps.

The 38-year-old was among 10 people swept away from the slopes at the popular alpine resort of Verbier, to the east of Geneva, on Monday morning.

Eight other people escaped uninjured, local police said, while one was flown to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “The avalanche occurred outside the piste between the Verbier ski area and ‘Les Attelas’.