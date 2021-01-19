Gardaí issued over 300 fines over the weekend 

Gardaí broke-up a road bowling event attended by at least 50 people in North Cork and fined a man from Westmeath at a checkpoint in West Cork as they issued over 300 fines nationwide for non-essential travel over the weekend.

They also promised an increased focus on backroads next weekend after they found more people using regional and minor roads to visit beaches and forests beyond the 5km limit.

The warning came as gardaí ramped up enforcement under Operation Fanacht in support of the Covid-19 public health measures.

Under Level 5 restrictions, people are required to stay at home except for travel for work, education, or other essential purposes.

They were given powers last Monday to issue fines for breaches of the 5km travel limit and they mounted several checkpoints, as well as high-visibility patrols of public amenities, scenic areas, parks, and beaches over the weekend focused on detecting and preventing non-essential travel.

In Cork on Sunday, gardaí broke up a score of road bowling on roads in the Bottlehill area of Burnfort, just south of Mallow, with up to 50 people in attendance.

Gardaí noted the names and addresses of dozens of individuals and issued several €100 fixed payment notices in respect of suspected breaches of the 5km travel restrictions.

A man with an address in Westmeath was among 36 people who were issued with €100 fines in the West Cork Garda Division on Sunday after he was stopped at a checkpoint in Nohoval.

Gardaí also issued a number of fines to people visiting Garretstown beach after they were deemed to have travelled beyond their 5km limit.

In Wicklow, gardaí issued over 70 fines and turned back over 200 vehicles from the Wicklow mountains.

And in Co Longford, over 30 fines were issued to people visiting Newcastle Woods in Ballymahon, and more than 70 people were told to turn their vehicles around and go home.

'Simple message'

Chief Superintendant Con Cadogan of the West Cork Garda Division said gardaí are working hard to enforce the 5km travel limit as part of wider public health efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said members are keenly aware of the pressure their medical colleagues on the frontline in the health service are experiencing.

“We have no difficulty with people who have a genuine or valid reason for travelling beyond their 5km limit,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

But everybody has to take personal responsibility for this. It is up to everyone to play their part. I am appealing to the community for their support in this for the next few weeks.

“Our members are out there on the frontline trying to enforce these restrictions in support of the public health measures, and they are getting abuse from some people at checkpoints.

“The message is very simple. If you are beyond your 5km without a reasonable excuse, you will be fined.”