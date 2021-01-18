Irish violinist to lead the musical celebrations at Biden inauguration 

Leading Irish concert violinist Patricia Treacy has confirmed she will be playing live during an inaugural mass for Joe Biden on Wednesday.

There had been concerns there would not be any live music on the day of his inauguration because of the riots at the Capitol earlier this month.

The invitation for her to play came directly from the Biden family last year and Ms Treacy practised in Chicago over the weekend for what she described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

She said she would be playing a 315-year-old Stradivarius violin, from Joe Bein and Company in Chicago, which is estimated to be worth $4m (€3.3m).

From Blackrock, Co Louth, Ms Treacy has played for the President-elect on a number of occasions, including when he visited his ancestral home in Co Louth in 2016.

Patricia Treacy with Joe Biden in 2016 when he visited his ancestral home in Co Louth.

Ms Treacy was also asked to perform at some of the Biden rallies in Chicago and other cities.

On playing at the inauguration, she said: “I feel both honoured and privileged and obviously super excited.”

Despite security concerns following the riots in Washington, Ms Treacy said it has been confirmed she will be playing live.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to perform for the inaugural mass for the President-elect and his amazing family which I have become very close to. I am hugely honoured to be apart of this momentous historical occasion.”

Ms Treacy said her jewellery would be diamonds and sapphires from Martin Katz Jewels in Beverly Hills, renowned as a jeweller to the stars. It is estimated to be worth about $3m and was transported to Ms Treacy in an armoured car.

She will be playing The Proclamation, composed by Patrick Cassidy, and Ag Críost an Síol.

“I will also join Soprano Renée Fleming for ‘On Eagles Wings’, Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria' and the ‘Celtic Alleluia'. I have been told this will be the only live music event on the day."

Her couture dress, in the official blue colour of Ireland, is from Dimitra’s, Chicago, and was designed by Alex Teih Couture, New York.

Ms Treacy has won many prestigious music awards including the string final of the RTÉ Musician of the Future competition and has performed in premier venues including Carnegie Hall, New York, where she made her début as soloist in 2009, and again in 2014 as a soloist with Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland.

She played a specially commissioned piece written by Patrick Cassidy for the 1916 Centenary, which was broadcast on RTÉ, and she will play it again on Wednesday as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to become the 46th President of the United States.