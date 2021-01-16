Covid-19: HSE chief blasts Beacon hospital for not offering beds

The chief executive of the HSE has lambasted Dublin’s Beacon private hospital for not offering beds, despite “extremely tightened up” capacity across the country during “the biggest health crisis in the history of the state”.

Paul Reid, who was speaking to Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio One, blasted management of the Beacon for failing to sign up to a deal to allow the HSE to use beds in private hospitals in order to tackle the current Covid-19 crisis.

"Extreme frustration"

“I do have to express my extreme frustration that the Beacon hasn’t signed up to that agreement. We have our public health system facing the biggest crisis, probably, in the history of the state for our health services.

“We have a fantastic team of people across all our hospitals, including private, working relentlessly. But we are racing to save people’s lives here. It is beyond frustration for me, and it is beyond belief and comprehension, and I would be urging the board to sign up to the Safety Net agreement.”

Beacon management said in response that a vaccination centre was offered to HSE healthcare workers free of charge as a goodwill gesture.

"While engagement is ongoing with the HSE regarding a new centralised arrangement, the Beacon Hospital is of the view that it can treat more public and private patients through its existing arrangements, rather than through an additional new agreement."

Mr Reid said Ireland’s health system has formally gone into surge capacity, with intensive care beds dwindling.

“It is extremely tightened up. In terms of available beds...we have surged that up to around 313...we have 28 beds available for adults and 12 paediatrics at the moment. It is getting extremely tight.”

There are about 480 general beds available across the system, he added.

Intensive supports

In terms of intensive care patients, there are around another 250 that were borderline or in the so-called “amber zone”, he said.

“There are still around 250 people not in ICU, but who would be receiving that kind of intensive supports, particularly in terms of oxygen and sometime high-flow oxygen supports,” Mr Reid said.

In terms of mass vaccinations, he said he was “not happy whatsoever” with Pfizer’s initial announcement of a temporary stoppage in deliveries, but added that once the situation became clearer, it would mean a delay of around a week to the schedule.

“Thankfully...it won’t have the impact initially projected. We are looking at one week with a shorter supply, but then getting back to committed supply, and the middle of February, getting extra supplies.”

A quarter of nursing homes across the country have had outbreaks, which made vaccination key, he said.

About 8,000 residents and staff received their first dose so far, with two weeks until 100% is completed.

“However, our programme now for nursing homes is accelerated between this week and throughout next week. By the middle of February, they will have had their second vaccination. So it is a priority.

“Our plan primarily for next week was nursing homes, that was the primary focus, and it was the following week that we would revert back to primary healthcare workers in acute and community settings. The plan continues as projected next week.

“Obviously we will have to recalibrate based on one week less supply...but in essence, we will have done the private nursing homes and that will be completed with no impact, it will just mean a lesser volume for healthcare workers for that week. But we are in a better place than we thought yesterday afternoon.”

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen was later quoted by RTÉ as saying: "The reason we don't wish to sign the current agreement with the HSE is that in giving clinical control to the HSE during surge one agreement we were left 70% empty. As we are at full capacity currently we can't allow this to happen again."