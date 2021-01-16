Leo Varadkar questions provision of vaccine to private hospital staff 

The Tánaiste has questioned why staff at the Beacon Hospital, which has not made beds available publicly, have received the vaccine ahead of public hospital staff.

Leo Varadkar said the designation of the Beacon as a vaccination centre is “at odds” with the hospital’s refusal to sign a deal on making beds available to the HSE to treat the mounting number of patients with Covid-19.

He pointed out that the Government policy is for those who are dealing directly with patients to have priority for the vaccine followed by those dealing with samples. Healthcare workers who are not dealing with patients are in the third tier of priority, he said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly also criticised a situation n which staff in private hospitals would get vaccines ahead of those in public facilities, including those which had refused to offer beds to the State.

However, a spokesman for Beacon Hospital said only the 90 staff who are giving vaccines to HSE staff have themselves been already vaccinated.

“The remainder of Beacon Hospital’s 1,700 staff will be vaccinated when scheduled by the HSE,” he said.

Yesterday it emerged that the country's vaccination rollout programme may need to be adjusted in the wake of a decision by Pfizer to reduce deliveries to Europe.

The pharmaceutical giant is scaling up its plant in Belgium, but the move could see a delay in the delivery of vaccines to some countries across the continent.

Concerns have also been raised as it was announced the period of time between people receiving the two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine is being increased to 28 days from the current 21 days.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said vaccine roll-out plans have to be flexible.

“Pfizer has informed the HSE that there may be fluctuations in orders and shipping schedules over the coming weeks,“ she said.

"This is a dynamic situation with discussions ongoing at EU level. The HSE remains in close contact with Pfizer to manage the continuity of the supply line.”