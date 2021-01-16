Head of vaccine taskforce says only modest impact from Pfizer reconfiguration

Professor Brian MacCraith told RTÉ News: “After a stressful day it has been very relieving news to hear from Pfizer this evening that the proposed reduction will only apply to one week and that is this coming week.”
The head of Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine taskforce has said there will only be a modest impact to the rollout of the vaccination programme (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 09:14
Michael McHugh, PA

The head of the country's Covid-19 vaccine taskforce has said there will only be a modest impact to the rollout of the vaccination programme.

Pfizer BioNTech has announced a temporary reduction in supplies as it expands its facilities.

He said from next month there would be significant growth in supplies coming into Ireland.

An additional 50 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

All of these deaths occurred in January.

Another 3,498 cases were confirmed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said new variants of Covid-19 have recently been identified in Brazil and in travellers to Japan from Brazil.

He added: “There is no evidence of these variants in Ireland.

“Anyone who has travelled from Brazil in the last 14 days is advised to self-isolate for 14 days, from the date of arrival, and identify themselves, through a GP, for testing as soon as possible.

“It is essential that anyone arriving from Brazil self-isolate for 14 days from the date of arrival before entering/re-entering the workplace.

“We are particularly appealing to employers to enable their employees to protect each other by staying at home for the full 14 days.”

Potential exodus of public health doctors due to stress and poor morale, union warns

