CAO 2021: Lessons learned from Covid to bring with you this college year

When last year’s Leaving Certs were considering their CAO options, they knew they were facing into the unknown, but nobody could have predicted the extent of new territory that the whole higher education sector would be entering due to Covid 19.

Instead of moving out of home and facing the challenges that come with fending for yourself while also meeting lots of new people, students mostly stayed at home and went to college online.

Where possible, colleges brought 1st year students on campus, but it was a year of blended learning on campus and online.

While it’s not known what the story will be in September, there are a number of lessons learned this time round for students to take on board, whether college life is remote, on campus or a blend of both.

Gearóid Ó Súilleabháin, Head of the Department of Technology Enhanced Learning at CIT (now part of Munster Technological University) has had a bird’s eye view of the online learning process from day one.

“Before Covid we had 25 online programs. We had to increase that to 1,500 modules as well as train 14,000 students and 900 staff how to use the system. There is so much you can do online we had to make strategic selections to narrow the field of technology being used so that we could issue concise and comprehensive information.”

Mr Ó Súilleabháin immediately recognised a digital divide, with some people on the wrong side of it in relation to devices, access to broadband and skills to use technology.

The college was able to help some students access devices; help articles and videos were created for staff and students; and while the college could do nothing about broadband access, a telephone bridging system was used to provide students with good quality sound when video wasn’t possible.

Staff were encouraged to see things from the student’s point of view when setting up online modules.

“Less is more when it comes to user experience, so we encouraged simple language – not technical, and no elaborate design. Universal design was once overlooked but it’s needed to make e-learning usable for all students,” explained Mr Ó Súilleabháin.

Besides expanding the learning management system (Moodle, Canvas), the department also kept a close eye on how people were using the system, which can alert them to students who may be struggling.

“Using data from the learning management system we can see the warning signs and can then intervene and ask the person if they are ok,” said Mr Ó Súilleabháin.

While getting to grips with e-learning was a challenge, there were other non-intellectual issues that came up.

“A big theme across the board was the physical and psychological distance from each other,” explains Mr Ó Súilleabháin.

Isolation and not having a place to learn were significant issues that came up in a May 2020 survey.

For students this year, having strong lines of communication with their peers was important. This could take the form of an online community through self-support groups, or project groups. These mutually supportive groups give students a sense of belonging.

To help with this, staff used ice breakers and encouraged online activities like discussions where students could post videos and audio responses to things.

For years Mr Ó Súilleabháin says his department has been trying to encourage people to put courses online.

“Everyone resisted at first, but now they see they can do more online, I think that they can now use these skills as a compliment allowing for more flexibility on all sides,” he says.

“From January 1st we are MTU, incorporating CIT and IT Tralee, which covers a vast and varied region in the South West. Using these digital tools ensures shared standards and that students have equal opportunities,” he added.

While it is yet unknown what college life will be like in September, the advice based on learnings from this college year still applies because most of it is around student behaviour.

Advice

-Buying a laptop: If you are buying a laptop, don’t get too hung up on the processor speed, RAM etc. The model of laptop you choose is going to be fine unless it’s for a special course.

-Logging in: Log in regularly to the learning management system to stay on top of what’s happening. Avoid falling behind.

-Keeping in contact: Make use of the technology to keep in contact with classmates. Use any opportunity for connection. Even a WhatsApp request for help – friends from college can be lifelong connections. Also keep in contact with your tutor/lecturer, and reach out if you need help.

-Staying on top of coursework: Stay organised. Not being organised is the greatest enemy of the online learner. It’s important to have a calendar and a daily to-do list.

-Being pro-active: Some people drop out of college because it’s the wrong course and some because they haven’t integrated socially. It’s important to be pro-active around this.

-Staying positive: Stay motivated and give yourself credit. Remember why you are doing it.

-Developing good habits: If learning online, it's important to develop good habits. Try to find a place as quiet as possible with a decent internet connection, and don’t let being online become a source of distraction by looking at social media etc.