CAO 2021: 6 things applicants should keep in mind

In any given year, completing your CAO form is a daunting task, especially when you are still unsure of the kind of career you hope to build for yourself.

This year, with so much uncertainty and unpredictability in the world, it may seem completely overwhelming.

But - don’t worry. There are a few simple things you can start to think about now that will help find the right course for you in due time.

Think about you: The world of work for the vast majority of people has changed dramatically for the time being due to the ongoing pandemic. No one really knows for sure what this means down the line. Maybe we could see the end of offices as remote working takes off. Maybe we will see new jobs emerge, while others become obsolete. That said, it’s a good idea before deciding on a general career path to take stock of your own strengths and values, ones that aren’t likely to change, even if the world around us does.

Ask yourself questions like - Would you like the kind of career where everyday is different? Would you like to help people? How? Do you want to communicate with lots of different people daily, or would you prefer working on your own? What time would you like to finish work everyday? Write down your answers and a pattern will start to emerge, one that you can start to line up with your favourite subjects to work on in school. Careersportal.ie also has a range of self-assessment tools that might come in handy here.

CAO Application Form

Research the course: A very important step, especially this year. Keep in mind that universities and colleges are currently offering students remote learning and very limited in-person activities.

So you might have fallen in love with a particular campus but, unfortunately, there is no guarantee yet that you’d get to spend as much time there as you’d like as a student. With this in mind, the nuts and bolts of a prospective course are even more important for you to consider this year.

When its time to start researching, you can test your interest in certain courses on qualifax.ie and careersportal.ie. Take a look at the elements that make up your own favourite subjects in school, and compare them with prospective courses.

The CareersPortal website has information about different careers as well as interviews with professionals in different fields.

Remember now is a good time to start thinking about these things because very soon, the study for your mock exams is likely to have you slightly preoccupied. After these exams are done and dusted, you’ll soon be on to Leaving Cert revision.

So do yourself a favour, set aside an afternoon or two now to get your research underway, leaving yourself plenty of breathing room to ask questions.

Don’t forget about Level 7/6 courses: Don’t leave your Level 7/6 list blank. Many of these courses offer progression to Level 8 degrees. Whatever happens next year, you’ll want to have your pick of plenty of different options. Take some time to research the different courses and their progression routes.

Have a backup plan: Should the unexpected happen, help to take the pressure off yourself by spending a bit of time now getting a plan together. Take a look at similar courses in the same area you are interested in, and ask yourself if you would be happy with one of these if you don’t receive an offer for your first choice. Research Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses and Level 7/6 courses to see if there’s an alternative pathway to your ideal career should you not receive the points you need.

List courses in genuine order of preference: When it's time to fill out your CAO forms, list your courses based on your own preferences and not on your assumptions about points. Don’t include courses you have no interest in, or list anything higher than the course you really want. If you are offered that course, you will not be offered anything lower.

You can change your mind: You can make changes to your course choices up to February 1 at 5:15pm for no extra charge. In early February, a ‘Change of Course’ Choices online facility is available for a fee of €10. You can also use the free ‘Change of Mind’ facility between May 5 and July 1 2021 to make changes to your CAO application. Keep in mind that some restrictions apply here.