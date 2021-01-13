CAO 2021: 6 alternative paths to your career

A Level 8 degree is not the only option for students, particularly if they don’t see themselves on that path right now. Listed here are some interesting alternatives for students.

PLC / Further Education: Post Leaving Cert (PLC) courses typically run for one or two years, qualifying students with a Level 5 or Level 6 at the end. Students who are not in a position to sign-up to a three or four-year programme right now might also be interested in what they have to offer.

As well as giving students an alternative entry route into some Level 8 courses, they also give you a feel for a particular course making them ideal as a trial run before deciding on a longer programme of study. Closing dates vary between courses so keep an eye on specific deadlines to apply. PLC and further education courses can be researched on www.fetchcourses.ie .

Apprenticeships: Apprenticeships, which emphasize practical skills, give students the opportunity to get on-the-job training while at the same time getting to ‘earn as you learn’.

There are lots of different apprenticeships available in areas like accounting, insurance, engineering, logistics, construction, electrical, engineering, ICT, hospitality, and motoring, so there’s something to suit a wide variety of interests.

And in the last two years, there has been a 114% increase in the number of women taking up apprenticeships, so it’s not just the ‘boys club’ it might be perceived as.

More information can be found on www.apprenticeship.ie. There is a range of different deadlines, eligibility criteria and application processes so students should take note.

Typically, students apply with a CV or an application form. Should they be shortlisted, students will also usually have to attend an interview.

EU option: A number of European countries actually offer free university degrees through English, and are actively seeking Irish students to attend.

Traineeships: Traineeships are very similar to apprenticeships in how they combine practical learning with a workplace setting. They tend to run between six to twenty months and respond directly to identified skills.

The programmes are delivered by Education and Training Boards (ETBs) in partnership with employers in areas identified to have skills shortages.

Details of traineeship programmes open for registration are available on www.fetchcourses.ie or from your local ETB.

Studying in the UK: Despite Brexit, Irish students still have access to education and training in the UK. According to the Irish Universities Association (IUA), the formalisation of the Common Travel Area arrangements in May 2019 confirmed the continuation of existing practice regarding the ability of Irish and UK citizens to move freely between the jurisdictions for the purposes of study. Use www.ucas.com to research courses. The deadline to apply for the majority of courses is January 15. However, many universities and colleges will continue to accept applications from international students until later in the year, nearer the beginning of the course.

Study in Europe: A number of European countries actually offer free university degrees through English, and are actively seeking Irish students to attend. There are places available on degree programmes in a wide range of disciplines, including Health Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Life Sciences, Social Sciences, Engineering and IT, and Business.

When it comes to fees, the cost of attending many European universities is often much lower than the equivalent programme in Ireland or the UK. For example, there are no fees for Irish students studying in the four Scandinavian countries, or Germany. In the Netherlands, fees are just over €2,000 per year, and fees are also relatively low in Italy. See www.eunicas.ie for more information, application details and timelines.

Take a year to work or volunteer: Keep in mind that the employment rate here at the moment is taking a hit due to the ongoing pandemic. That being said, there are still some jobs available if you'd really like to take the year to work or start a business. There are also plenty of charities that need volunteers at the moment. Before making any decisions, make sure you do your research first and try and map out the year as best you can.